Navin Waqar shares snaps of Islamabad trip

The pictures of actor Navin Waqar from her Islamabad trip are going viral on Instagram.

The pictures, which the actor posted on her account, showed her posing before the camera in a dazzling black coat and stylish hairstyle. In the caption, the celebrity wrote she was “soaking up the Isloo sun”.

The actor’s pictures received likes and heartwarming reactions.

She has millions of Instagram followers. She takes to the platform to share pictures and videos of her personal life and professional endeavours.

The celebrity has not only taken the modelling industry by storm but has also proved herself as a force to be reckoned with in the drama industry. Her performance in drama ‘Bewafa‘ was met with a rave review.

Navin Waqar married Azfar Ali in 2012 before parting ways in 2015.

‘Tough time in career’

In an interview, she said the divorce was tough for her to go through at that time as her career as had just begun. The actor added that she came into the spotlight from the start for good and bad reasons.

The actor added that she did not post anything about her divorce on social media as media would get involved. The celebrity said it made her more protective of her personal life.

“Every person goes through something or the other in their lives, and it leaves them with not such pleasant memories or experiences. Lesson learnt!” she said.

