27.9 C
Karachi
Saturday, October 14, 2023
- Advertisement -
 

Nawal Saeed’s statements about showbiz industry go viral

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

Actress and model Nawal Saeed, who has proved her mettle with her stellar performance in the ARY Digital serials ‘Dil-e-Veeran‘ and ‘Faryaad‘, made an interesting remark about the showbiz industry.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

Nawal Saeed appeared on a private channel’s talk show and gave her views about the entertainment industry.

The actress said women should not be portrayed as a damsel-in-distress in the dramas. She said the backward thinking of showing females crying over situations should end.

Nawal Saeed went on to say that different stories can be told through dramas and films.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Nawal Saeed (@inawalsaeed)

Moreover, she revealed that she does not like boys who boast and do things that display wealth.

With one million Instagram followers, the ‘Faryaad‘ star is one of the most popular Pakistani stars on the visual-sharing platform. She uses the platform to share pictures and videos of her happenings with fans and admirers.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Nawal Saeed (@inawalsaeed)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Nawal Saeed (@inawalsaeed)

Meanwhile, on the acting front, Nawal Saeed has successful projects including ‘Dil-e-Veeran‘ and ‘Faryaad‘ to her credit.

Related – Nawal Saeed mistaken as THIS former actor

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

POLL

Which Political Party Will Secure Majority in Next General Elections in Pakistan?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2023 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.