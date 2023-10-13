Nawal Saeed’s statements about showbiz industry go viral

Actress and model Nawal Saeed, who has proved her mettle with her stellar performance in the ARY Digital serials ‘Dil-e-Veeran‘ and ‘Faryaad‘, made an interesting remark about the showbiz industry.

Nawal Saeed appeared on a private channel’s talk show and gave her views about the entertainment industry.

The actress said women should not be portrayed as a damsel-in-distress in the dramas. She said the backward thinking of showing females crying over situations should end.

Nawal Saeed went on to say that different stories can be told through dramas and films.

Moreover, she revealed that she does not like boys who boast and do things that display wealth.

With one million Instagram followers, the ‘Faryaad‘ star is one of the most popular Pakistani stars on the visual-sharing platform. She uses the platform to share pictures and videos of her happenings with fans and admirers.

Meanwhile, on the acting front, Nawal Saeed has successful projects including ‘Dil-e-Veeran‘ and ‘Faryaad‘ to her credit.

