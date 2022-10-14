Nazish Jahangir shares latest eye-catching pictures

Actor Nazish Jahangir created buzz on social media with her latest pictures that are going viral.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

The viral pictures of Nazish Jahangir on the visual-sharing application Instagram saw her posing for the pictures in a black outfit.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nazish Jahangir Khan (@nazishjahangir)

She used renowned poet Jaun Elia’s poetic lines “Tumhara Hijr Mana Loon Agar Ijaazat Ho..Main Dil Kisi Se Laga Loon Agar Ijaazat Ho” as her social media post’s caption.

The clicks got thousands of likes by the application’s users. She received love in the comments section. Here’s what they wrote.

“Haseen ❤️”

“Beautiful❤❤❤”

“You look pretty Nazish api😍😍”

“You are looking so gorgeous and sweeti nazish ❤️🔥😍”

“Looking marvelous 😜😜”

Related – Nazish Jahangir opens up about her mental health struggles

The actor is active on social media platforms where she shares pictures of herself along with family moments and professional endeavours. Moreover, she also holds interactive sessions for her fans.

Earlier, she turned heads with elegant pictures of her kurta shalwar. The social media posts were a hit as well.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nazish Jahangir Khan (@nazishjahangir)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nazish Jahangir Khan (@nazishjahangir)

On the acting front, Nazish Jahangir made her TV debut in 2017 with ‘Bharosa‘. Since then, she has become one of the leading names in the showbiz industry. She was last seen as Maira in ‘Berukhi‘, headlined by A-list actors Hiba Bukhari and Junaid Khan.

Comments