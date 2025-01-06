‘All prayers came true’: Neelam Muneer drops wedding pictures with husband

A-list film and TV actor Neelam Muneer Khan, who tied the knot in an intimate nikah event earlier this week, dropped new pictures with her husband, from their wedding ceremony.

To Read Lifestyle Stories in Urdu – Click Here

The newest bride of showbiz, Neelam Muneer turned to her Instagram handle on Sunday evening, to share her first official post with her husband, besides the collaborations she made with the photography team, who covered her wedding events.

With several visuals of Khan, as a happy and radiant bride at her baraat event, she wrote in the caption, “All these years telling my heart when the time is right, all those hundreds of prayers finally came true!”

The ‘Chakkar’ actor made for a regal bride and exuded royal elegance on her wedding day, in a traditional red bridal dress by a local design house Haseens, paired perfectly with gold jewellery and dewy glam makeup by Sana Sarah’s team. Her groom looked dapper in an ivory sherwani to compliment his better half.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Neelam Muneer Khan (@neelammuneerkhan)

Thousands of social users liked the viral photos of the new couple and extended their heartfelt wishes to them.

For the uninitiated, the rumours regarding Khan’s marriage first began to swirl in November.

Also Read: Neelam Muneer shares her two cents on beauty treatments and procedures

She confirmed the happening last week, sharing the glimpses from her intimate Mayoun night, adding that, “All the wedding festivities have just started.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Neelam Muneer Khan (@neelammuneerkhan)

While the actor has refrained from sharing more details about her husband, a local YouTuber has claimed in his video that she has married Muhammad Rashid, who works in the CID department of Dubai Police. Khan has not confirmed or denied the claims.

Notably, the first pictures of Khan with her other half, from their nikah ceremony in Dubai, were shared by celebrity photographer Abdul Samad Zia over the weekend.