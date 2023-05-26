Neelam Muneer flaunts elegance with latest pictures

Actor Neelam Muneer Khan is winning hearts with pictures of her in a stylish green outfit on the social media application Instagram.

Neelam Muneer Khan posted pictures of her in a green top, black pants and matching shoes. She captioned images with heart and fire emojis.

Her latest pictures got more than 24,000 likes.

Being one of the most followed celebs in the country on the social site, Neelam Muneer Khan often shares glimpses of her personal and professional endeavours with her 6.7 million followers.

Earlier, Neelam Muneer flaunted elegance in a dashing red outfit.

Previously, she stunned netizens with clicks of her in a black top and blue denim jeans. Moreover, the celebrity shared images of her in a three-piece suit.

On the work front, the celebrity has worked in super-hit projects. Her performances in ‘Pyar Deewangi Hai‘, ‘Chakkar‘, ‘Anabiya‘, ‘Judai‘, ‘Rang Laaga‘, ‘Arranged Marriage‘, ‘Maang‘, ‘Kuch Khawab Thay Meray‘, ‘Umm-e-Kulsoom‘, ‘Qurbat‘, ‘Shehre Dil Key Darwazay‘, ‘Diya Jalay‘ earned praise.