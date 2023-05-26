Saturday, May 27, 2023
type here...
HomeLifestyle
Web Desk

Neelam Muneer flaunts elegance with latest pictures

test

Actor Neelam Muneer Khan is winning hearts with pictures of her in a stylish green outfit on the social media application Instagram.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

Neelam Muneer Khan posted pictures of her in a green top, black pants and matching shoes. She captioned images with heart and fire emojis.

Her latest pictures got more than 24,000 likes.

Being one of the most followed celebs in the country on the social site, Neelam Muneer Khan often shares glimpses of her personal and professional endeavours with her 6.7 million followers.

Related – Neelam Muneer gives a peek into Swat getaway

Earlier, Neelam Muneer flaunted elegance in a dashing red outfit.

Previously, she stunned netizens with clicks of her in a black top and blue denim jeans. Moreover, the celebrity shared images of her in a three-piece suit.

On the work front, the celebrity has worked in super-hit projects. Her performances in ‘Pyar Deewangi Hai‘, ‘Chakkar‘, ‘Anabiya‘, ‘Judai‘, ‘Rang Laaga‘, ‘Arranged Marriage‘, ‘Maang‘, ‘Kuch Khawab Thay Meray‘, ‘Umm-e-Kulsoom‘, ‘Qurbat‘, ‘Shehre Dil Key Darwazay‘, ‘Diya Jalay‘ earned praise.

Web Desk
+ posts

News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

Web Desk

More Stories

Latest Posts

LATEST NEWS

ARY PLATFORMS

CORPORATE

Get The App

ARY Networks

COPYRIGHT © 2023 - ARYNEWS.tv. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.