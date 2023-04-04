Nick Jonas steals the show with ‘Maan Meri Jaan’ rendition

American singer Nick Jonas won hearts following the release of his duet ‘Maan Meri Jaan (Afterlife)‘ with hip hop artist Arpan Kumar Chandel aka King.

Nick Jonas, the one-third member of the Jonas Brothers band and husband of Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra, sang lines in English at the end of the song. Moreover, he sang the hook line “Maan Meri Jaan” in English.

It is pertinent to mention that he co-wrote the song with David Arkwright, King, Miranda Glory, Natania Lalwani, and Paris Carney.

The fresh take on the melody won hearts and fans heaped praise on their performance.

King, sharing the music video on his YouTube channel, stated that it was a personal win for himas he has been a fan of Nick Jonas’ music for more than a decade.

“TRUE STORY!! I’ll never forget this day! I’ve been a huge fan of Nick’s music since a decade now. When Becon was released I was not even doing music at that time…but I started manifesting to work with Nick even before I started doing music officially. This is a personal win for me and my dreams. now the song/emotion is all yours #nickfans & #kingsclan ♥️🙏🏾 let’s make it go to every corner of this planet 🌍🧿🤌🏽 and thanks brother..much love and more power to you ♥️🏆” he wrote.

The new version of the song became a hit and fans of both artists heaped praise on the collaboration.

A user wrote, “Despite the difference in language, their voices compliment each other flawlessly 🙌”. A second user stated, “This collaboration is just crazy, nobody saw that comin’!!”

Many listeners complimented Nick Jonas for his attempt to sing the Hindi lyrics.

A social media user wrote, “TU MAAN MERI JAAN” just gave me goosebumps😍” A fan added, “This song gives me GOOSEBUMPS. Absolutely a marvellous piece. Love you Nick and King ✨🥰”

