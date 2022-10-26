Nida Khan’s latest video goes viral on social media

Actor Nida Khan shared a video of her lip synching dialogues and her clip is going viral on social media.

The viral video of Nida Khan on the picture and video-sharing application Instagram is receiving positive reviews from its users.

Netizens expressed their love for the videos with their comments.

“Your confidence is admirable ❤️❤️”

“Pyariiiiii nidaaaaa😍😍”

“So cutee 👏👏”

“Gorgeous lady ❤️”

“Super ma’am”

It is pertinent to mention that the ‘Saza-e-Ishq‘ star takes to the interactive platform to share her pictures and videos of herself, her family moments and her professional endeavours.

Recently, she posted pictures of her in a red sweater, blue jeans and sneakers.

“Somewhere between holding on and letting go, I lost a piece of me 🥀” the caption read.

Nida Khan’s photo album got hundreds of likes from the social media application’s users.

The celebrity has proved herself as a force to be reckoned with. Her works in series ‘Saza-e-Ishq‘, ‘Ghissi Pitti Mohabbat‘, ‘Main Hari Piya‘ and the ongoing serial ‘Pyaar Deewangi Hai‘.

‘Pyaar Deewangi Hai‘ tells the story of a girl named Rabi (Neelam Muneer) who has to prove her innocent in her husband Mateen’s (Shuja Asad) death.

Comments