A million little things: Noor Hasan, Nawal Saeed’s pictures grab attention

The latest Instagram post of actor Noor Hasan dedicated to his ‘friend’ Nawal Saeed has all the attention of netizens.

Taking to his Instagram handle on Thursday, the ‘Benaam’ actor posted a two-picture gallery with his best friend, Saeed, clicked probably on the sets of their upcoming project. “Friendship isn’t a big thing, it’s a million little things,” he wrote in the caption of the post.

The pictures are now viral across social media platforms with fans intrigued to know what is happening between the actors.

Earlier this week, he also shared a hilarious reel of the two mimicking a funny script. “Everything is temporary,” he captioned the video with laughing tears emojis.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the A-list actors Noor Hasan and Nawal Saeed are set to share the screen in ARY Digital’s upcoming serial ‘Jaan-e-Jahan’, starring the hit ‘Pyarey Afzal’ duo Ayeza Khan and Hamza Ali Abbasi.

The star-studded play, also featuring the likes of Emaad Irfani, Mariyam Nafees, Haris Waheed, Raza Talish, Aswad Yousuf and more, is written by Rida Bilal, while Qasim Ali Mureed helms the direction of the play.

Next Level Entertainment of sisters Samina Humayun Saeed and Sana Shahnawaz and Six Sigma (Humayun Saeed and Shahzad Nasib) back the project.

