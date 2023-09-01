Noor Zafar Khan’s latest post is a winner

A picture of actress and model Noor Zafar Khan, the sister of celebrity Sarah Khan, is going viral on the social media application Instagram.

The actress shared a picture of her in a yellow outfit on the visual-sharing platform.

The click won the hearts of social media users. They complimented her looks and images with likes and heartwarming comments.

A user wrote that she looked beautiful, while another said that it was mindblowing.

Noor Zafar Khan enjoys immense popularity on social media with a massive fanbase. She is among the top followed celebrities on the interactive platform with 2.7 million users in her followers list.

Earlier, she broke the internet by sharing pictures of her in a green kurta with silver details. Moreover, the celebrity rocked an all-black outfit and bangles.

The actress has worked in hit dramas and walked the ramp in countless illustrious fashion shows.