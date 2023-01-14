Noor Zafar Khan’s pictures in all-black win hearts

The latest pictures of actor Noor Zafar Khan are going viral on the visual-sharing social media application Instagram.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

Noor Zafar Khan, the sister of celebrity Sarah Khan, shared the viral pictures on her Instagram account. She posed for the clicks in an all-black outfit and bangles.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Noor Zafar Khan (@noorzafarkhan)

The actor’s photo gallery got millions of likes from the application’s users. Netizens complimented her social media post with their remarks and emojis.

Related – Alizeh Shah drops jaws with viral Instagram pictures

She enjoys immense popularity on social media with a massive fanbase. She is among the top followed celebrities on the interactive platform with 2.7 million users in her followers list.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Noor Zafar Khan (@noorzafarkhan)

Previously, she shared pictures of her drop-dead gorgeous as she posed for the golden-hour snap, dressed in a mint green traditional outfit with silver details. She opted for a no-accessories look and had her basic tinted face makeup on in the photo.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Noor Zafar Khan (@noorzafarkhan)

The viral click was showered with love from social users in the form of thousands of likes and several compliments for the celeb.

Comments