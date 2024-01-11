Watch: Tennis great Novak Djokovic plays cricket with Steve Smith

Serbia tennis player Novak Djokovic played cricket with Australia batter Steve Smith ahead of the Australian Open 2024 and its videos are going viral on social media.

Novak Djokovic participated in a charity event and played singles and mixed doubles matches at Melbourne’s Rod Laver Arena ahead of the Australian Open 2024. Steve Smith, two-time World Cup winner for Australia, participated in the event.

The viral video showed Novak Djokovic bowling to Steve Smith. He bowled a wide, but the next delivery was in the line of the stumps. The celebrated Australia batter deposited the ball into the crowd.

The Serb then asked to bat and Steve Smith taught him how to hold the bat properly. The tennis sensation hit one of the deliveries into the electric crowd.

He also faced a couple of deliveries from Jackson Warne, the son of legendary spinner Shane Warne on the occasion. First, the latter bowled him a loopy delivery which the former failed to connect.

Novak Djokovic then humorously sneaked one of his rackets and put it just behind himself as he was ready to face the second delivery bowled by Jackson Warne.

Steve Smith bowling to Novak Djokovic. – This is class. 🐐pic.twitter.com/16rYJamAZy — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) January 11, 2024

It is pertinent to mention that Novak Djokovic and Steve Smith will be seen in action over the few days with the former participating in the Australian Open which marks the first Grand Slam of the calendar year.

Steve Smith, on the other hand, will play as the opening batter for hosts Australia in the upcoming Test series against the West Indies.

