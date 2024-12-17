Online taxi driver’s message leaves female passenger frightened

A female resident in India recounted a distressing experience with an online taxi driver that left her and her family in fear, leading to a swift return to home during the early morning hours.

This incident was shared on Reddit by the user kushpyro1, who also posted a screenshot of the unsettling dialogue with the driver.

In her post on the r/gurgaon subreddit, the user articulated her anxiety as she prepared to board a train. “I am trembling as I write this right now. I have a train in one hour, and I am uncertain if I will arrive on time,” she stated, indicating that she had booked a Priority Sedan to the station.

As the driver approached, the user opted to verify the OTP and accessed the Uber chat, where she encountered a disturbing message from the driver.

The screenshot displayed a brief exchange: the rider texted, “I am here. Anand Vihar Terminal drop. Please come,” to which the driver ominously responded, “Go to Anand Vihar. I want to go to kidnap you happily.”

The user conveyed her alarm, stating, “I don’t know what impulse took over me (4 am, hardly any sleep, and panic after reading a text from a man who is literally just seconds away), but I decided to cancel the cab.”

Read also: Google AI goes rogue, responds question with threats

As she initiated the cancellation, the driver did the same, prompting her to rush back inside with her luggage. She managed to capture a screenshot just before the cancellation occurred.

While many Reddit users expressed concern over the message, some speculated that it might have been a result of autocorrect errors. One user remarked, “It seems like auto-correct gone wrong. But it’s fortunate you opted for another cab. This was unsettling,” while another suggested it could be a translation error, noting that the phrase lacked coherence.”