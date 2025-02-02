Online taxi driver offers luxury lounge on wheels with free Wi-Fi, snacks

An online taxi driver in India has revolutionized customer service by turning his car into a mobile convenience store.

Online taxi services offer unparalleled convenience, allowing users to book a taxi with just a few taps on their smartphone. This convenience is further enhanced by the 24/7 availability of taxis, making it ideal for late-night or early-morning travel.

With real-time tracking, users can monitor the location of their taxi, reducing waiting time and making the entire experience more efficient.

Nearly all online taxi drivers offer these perks, but the driver in Delhi, India, made sure his Maruti Celerio car is nicely stocked with a variety of freebies, such as WiFi, snacks, candies, bottled water, umbrellas, sanitizers, and tissues, to give his customers a special and unforgettable experience.

The driver also keeps a variety of drugs in his car, such as antacids, painkillers, antihistamines, and more.

Personal care supplies like safety pins, oil, toothpaste, powder, perfume, and shoe polish are all thoughtfully included. Surprisingly, his passengers are provided with all of these facilities at no cost at all.

His trip seems more like a luxurious lounge experience than a typical taxi ride, a viral Reddit post read which went viral and showcased his cab’s amenities, leaving the internet in awe.”Found cab facilities better than flights…,” a Reddit user posted.

Social media users reacting to the viral have expressed admiration for the driver’s superb service and attention to detail. Many even offered to pay more to have the opportunity to experience his special kind of hospitality, expressing a wish to book him exclusively.

“Name and fame the driver. He deserves the recognition for this, more than you deserve the karma points for sharing this,” a netizen posted.

A user wrote, “Going the extra mile. Entrepreneurial. Customer satisfaction and experience. Finding a white space… Bro is a walking MBA degree.”

Another user added details regarding the driver and stated, “His name is Abdul Qadir. Newspapers have published stories about him, “the Uber driver who’s never cancelled on his customers”. you can see the (cropped) story of himself he has hanged at the top. I was leaving for my office and didn’t know I will run into this magnificence.”