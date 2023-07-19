30.9 C
Karachi
Wednesday, July 19, 2023
- Advertisement -

‘Oppenheimer’: Most important film of this century?

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

Hollywood film ‘Oppenheimer‘, which follows American scientist J. Robert Oppenheimer and his role in the development of the atomic bomb, is receiving positive reviews ahead of its theatrical release.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

The Christopher Nolan-directed flick, starring veteran actor Cillian Murphy (Peaky Blinders), was praised for its gripping storyline and actings by filmmakers and critics.

Paul Schrader, the screenwriter of ‘Taxi Driver’, termed the biopic as the most important film of this century.

Associated Press’ Lindsey Bahr called the film a “spectacular achievement”.

Robbie Collin of The Telegraph described ‘Oppenheimer’ as a “total knockout”.

Matt Maytum of Total Film said heaped praise on Cillian Murphy’s acting.

Oppenheimer features a stellar cast with Cillian Murphy and Emily Blunt playing leading roles of J. Robert Oppenheimer and his wife Kitty Oppenheimer respectively. 

‘Oppenheimer’ features a stellar cast with Cillian Murphy and Emily Blunt playing leading roles of J. Robert Oppenheimer and his wife Kitty Oppenheimer respectively. Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr., Scott Grimes, Jason Clarke are also in the film.

Christopher Nolan wrote and directed the film. The writer’s panel also included Kai Bird and Martin Sherwin. 

Related – Christopher Nolan returns with latest blockbuster ‘Oppenheimer

It is opening on the heels of another big-screen blockbuster, ‘Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One,’ which led the domestic box office last weekend.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

POLL

Will general elections be held in October in Pakistan?

- Advertisement -

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2023 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.