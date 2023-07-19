‘Oppenheimer’: Most important film of this century?

Hollywood film ‘Oppenheimer‘, which follows American scientist J. Robert Oppenheimer and his role in the development of the atomic bomb, is receiving positive reviews ahead of its theatrical release.

The Christopher Nolan-directed flick, starring veteran actor Cillian Murphy (Peaky Blinders), was praised for its gripping storyline and actings by filmmakers and critics.

Paul Schrader, the screenwriter of ‘Taxi Driver’, termed the biopic as the most important film of this century.

Associated Press’ Lindsey Bahr called the film a “spectacular achievement”.

Christopher Nolan’s #Oppenheimer is truly a spectacular achievement, in its truthful, concise adaptation, inventive storytelling and nuanced performances from Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt, Robert Downey Jr., Matt Damon and the many, many others involved —- some just for a scene. — Lindsey Bahr (@ldbahr) July 11, 2023

Robbie Collin of The Telegraph described ‘Oppenheimer’ as a “total knockout”.

Am torn between being all coy and mysterious about Oppenheimer and just coming out and saying it’s a total knockout that split my brain open like a twitchy plutonium nucleus and left me sobbing through the end credits like I can’t even remember what else. — Robbie Collin (@robbiereviews) July 11, 2023

Matt Maytum of Total Film said heaped praise on Cillian Murphy’s acting.

#Oppenheimer left me stunned: a character study on the grandest scale, with a sublime central performance by Cillian Murphy. An epic historical drama but with a distinctly Nolan sensibility: the tension, structure, sense of scale, startling sound design, remarkable visuals. Wow — Matt Maytum (@mattmaytum) July 11, 2023

‘Oppenheimer’ features a stellar cast with Cillian Murphy and Emily Blunt playing leading roles of J. Robert Oppenheimer and his wife Kitty Oppenheimer respectively. Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr., Scott Grimes, Jason Clarke are also in the film.

Christopher Nolan wrote and directed the film. The writer’s panel also included Kai Bird and Martin Sherwin.

It is opening on the heels of another big-screen blockbuster, ‘Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One,’ which led the domestic box office last weekend.