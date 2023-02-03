Momina Iqbal breaks into tears, here’s why

Actor Momina Iqbal is winning hearts with her work in the ongoing ARY Digital drama ‘Samjhota‘.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

The actor came on ARY Digital’s morning show ‘Good Morning Pakistan‘ where she answered interesting questions. During the tell-all interview, the actor broke into tears while remembering her mother’s advice to her.

She said that parents want their children to be strong so that they don’t face problems in their lives.

Momina Iqbal said that her parents have raised her in such a way that she is quite sensitive. She recalled that her mother used to tell her that no matter where one reaches in life, no matter how popular one gets, he/she should remain down to earth.

The actor said she keeps in touch with her relatives so they don’t think of her distancing herself because of her celebrity status.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Momina Iqbal (@momina.iqbal)

Momina Iqbal went on to say that her mother’s advice will stick with her forever.

On the acting front, Momina Iqbal is playing the role of Maheer in Samjhota, which is an unconventional story of a businessman trying to gather himself and his family after his wife’s passing.

The drama depicts the difficulties one has to face when his or her better half leaves for the eternal abode.

In the drama, she plays Zohaib’s (Ali Ansari) loving wife Mahreen.

Apart from the duo, the cast includes Javed Sheikh, Saba Faisal, Adeel Chaudhary, Shaista Lodhi, Mirza Zain Baig, Shazeal Shaukat, Sidra Niazi and Huma Nawab.

The serial, written by Rukhsana Nigar, is directed by Asad Jabal. It airs Monday to Thursday at 9PM PST on ARY Digital.

Comments