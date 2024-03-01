Shaadi ke side effects: Rehma Zaman’s hilarious video goes viral

Actress Rehma Zaman, who has proved herself as one of the most promising newcomers in the showbiz industry, went viral on social media for her hilarious video on marriage.

Rehma Zaman, who is winning hearts with her superb performance in the superhit ARY Digital serial ‘Tum Bin Kesay Jiyen’, shared the funny video on her Instagram account.

In the caption, the actress stated that she was describing the “side effects” of marriage. The video showed her Zaib Khan relaxing on the sofa with a mug in his hand.

Rehma Zaman approaches Zaib Khan with a different mug in her hand. She tells him to have this one instead as the tea he was previously having was getting cold.

Just when he takes the cup, she starts beating him playfully.

It is pertinent to mention that Rehma Zaman is a social media darling with over 500,000 Instagram followers. She updates fans about her personal and professional lives by sharing captivating pictures and videos.

On the actor, the actress has received praise for her versatile acting skills. Her hit projects include ‘Berukhi‘ and ‘Tum Bin Kesay Jiyen‘.