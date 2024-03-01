19.9 C
Karachi
Friday, March 1, 2024
- Advertisement -
 

Shaadi ke side effects: Rehma Zaman’s hilarious video goes viral

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

Actress Rehma Zaman, who has proved herself as one of the most promising newcomers in the showbiz industry, went viral on social media for her hilarious video on marriage.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv 

Rehma Zaman, who is winning hearts with her superb performance in the superhit ARY Digital serial ‘Tum Bin Kesay Jiyen’, shared the funny video on her Instagram account.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Zaib (@izaibkhan)

In the caption, the actress stated that she was describing the “side effects” of marriage. The video showed her Zaib Khan relaxing on the sofa with a mug in his hand.

Rehma Zaman approaches Zaib Khan with a different mug in her hand. She tells him to have this one instead as the tea he was previously having was getting cold. 

Just when he takes the cup, she starts beating him playfully.

It is pertinent to mention that Rehma Zaman is a social media darling with over 500,000 Instagram followers. She updates fans about her personal and professional lives by sharing captivating pictures and videos. 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Rehma Khalid (@rehmazamanofficial)

On the actor, the actress has received praise for her versatile acting skills. Her hit projects include ‘Berukhi‘ and ‘Tum Bin Kesay Jiyen‘.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

POLL

Which Political Party Will Secure Majority in Next General Elections in Pakistan?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2024 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.