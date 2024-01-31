‘I am not satisfied with current form’: Babar Azam

Prolific Pakistan batter and former captain Babar Azam admitted that he is unsatisfied with his current form and wants to continue pursuing excellence.

Babar Azam, who is currently representing Rangpur Riders in the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) 2024, talked about his performances in an interview. He said that he wants to continue setting milestones.

“I am not satisfied with where I am right now, and there are still more milestones to achieve,” Babar Azam was quoted saying in a cricket website’s report. “When I fail, I talk to many people and learn from my mistakes.”

He said playing cover drivers is his strength and is his confidence builder.

“My cover drive is my strength; playing this shot boosts my confidence. I have worked hard for the cover drive, and now I am considered an expert to some extent,” he added.

The right-handed batter went on to say that an experienced player is an expert in excelling in pressure situations. He added that Asian players struggle in the conditions in Australia, New Zealand, England, and South Africa.

“The solution to this is preparation for both bounce and money,” the batter added.

