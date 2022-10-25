Viral video: Pakistan, India cricket fans dance to ‘Pasoori’

A video of Pakistani and Indian cricket fans singing and dancing to Coke Studio song ‘Pasoori‘ ahead of the Pakistan-India ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 clash in Melbourne is going viral.

The viral video saw the fans holding their flags while singing and dancing to the superhit song outside the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday.

The video has millions of views with thousands of the likes and retweets. Netizens praised the moment with the comments. Here’s what they had to say.

Emotional people’s of most emotional counties (Pak, India) 😁 — Noorzada (@DNoorzada) October 24, 2022

That’s Art uniting the people!!! — Rajat Zamde (@Rajatzamde1) October 24, 2022

This is so beautiful. — Kalpesh B S,VIDEO JOURNALIST (@kalpeshsawardek) October 25, 2022

Love it 🥰 — Almas R Siddique (@raheel_almas) October 24, 2022

‘Pasoori‘ is still the most listened-to and watched track of the 14th edition even after months of its release. Its popularity doesn’t seem to slow down and is getting a new rendition with each passing day not only in Pakistan but across the world.

A dance video of showbiz A-list actor Sonya Hussyn and her sister Sana grooving to the song by Ali Sethi and Shae Gill went viral across social media platforms. Moreover, Shehnaaz Gill came up with a take of her own.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Galaxy Lollywood (@galaxylollywood)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shehnaaz Gill (@shehnaazgill)

Kriti Sanon shared a reel on her Instagram glimpsing the picturesque mountains of the region, while the Pakistani track played in the background.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kriti (@kritisanon)

Shilpa Shetty, Bhumi Pednekar, Arjun Kapoor, and Rhea Chakraborty had joined the ‘Pasoori‘ club earlier, while, the Dutch singer Emma Heesters dropped her rendition for the viral track as well.

It is pertinent to mention that ‘Pasoori‘ was one of the soundtracks of the critically acclaimed Marvel Cinematic Universe web series ‘Ms Marvel’.

