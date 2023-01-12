‘Pathaan’ trailer is the butt of jokes, here’s why

The trailer of the upcoming Bollywood film ‘Pathaan‘ was released and has become the butt of jokes because of its cringe visual effects and dialogues.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

The trailer showed raw action between Khan as Pathaan, an agent of RAW, who ends his hiatus (just like the one in cinemas) and Abraham as a lethal antagonist set to launch an attack on India.

Pathaan is also offered to join forces with Padukone – who appears with her blonde wig – to take over the antagonist, in order to save ‘Bharat Maa’.

The official trailer clip, full of high-octane action features some stunning aerial sequences, power-packed stunts, the splendid lead trio, veteran actors Ashutosh Rana and Dimple Kapadia as pivotal supporting characters and much more.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yash Raj Films (@yrf)

As much as it thriller social media, many users could not stop laughing about what they it. Several users said it was a mashup of action sequences from Marvel Cinematic Universe films. They also found humour in absurd visual effects and dialogues.

#Pathaan Official Trailer – Honestly mixed feelings 😐#SRK energy is dope 🔥 🔥🔥 👌 A indian movie truly looking International with

Fast & Furious type packed action But at same time action sequences looks over the top, funny with unsatisfactory VFX

pic.twitter.com/XLjpUOuq74 — Movies Singapore (@MoviesSingapore) January 10, 2023

Drawbacks of #PathaanTrailer 1) Nobody knows what they are watching

2) VFX are poor

3) Yellow grade is awful

4) Deepika

5) Jetpack scene is so awfully funny and childish

6) Srk looked good in songs but not in trailer

7) No emotions Positives: 1) John’s personality #Pathaan — Radhika (@WorldOfRadhika) January 10, 2023

Every damn thing about the Pathaan trailer is cringeworthy bad and already done by the Race/Tiger Zinda Hai franchises but I know my social networks and friends will peer-pressure me into watching that.

I’m kidding I’ll just go rewatch actually good action like Top Gun instead. — Sabah (@_sabahgurmat) January 10, 2023

everyone who was saying people are stupid to judge Pathaan as a bad movie on the basis of teasers and songs… the trailer is equally awful 😭😭🤣🤣🤣 looks like a skip and below average for sure. — s (@evermoresimp) January 10, 2023

#PathaanTrailer quick thoughts 1) VFX is straighup BADDD (idk why YRF insists upon doing its own VFX when red chillies is right there)

2) overly patriotic (abiding by the current political scenario)

3) @iamsrk kicks off the second leg off his career with a reinvented persona pic.twitter.com/hkZv1z9taH — Bob Kempton (@SickTiredBob) January 10, 2023

‘Pathaan‘ has been directed by Siddharth Anand who has also written the screenplay with Shridhar Raghavan, whereas, the patriotism-filled dialogues are penned by Abbas Tyrewala.

Related – Abhay Deol opens up on ‘Pathaan‘ controversy

Filmmaker Aditya Chopra has bankrolled the project under his banner Yash Raj Films. The musician duo Vishal-Shekhar are the composers for the film.

‘Pathaan‘ is slated to release simultaneously in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu versions on January 25.

Comments