Caught-On-Cam: Pet dog sets family’s home on fire

A family had their house burned after their pet dog was seen in a viral video accidently switching on the stove that caused a fire in their kitchen.

Firefighters and rescue teams arrived at the house, located in Colorado Springs in the United States, after they received the report of a fire, a US media outlet reported.

However, the homeowner had already extinguished the fire before the teams could arrive at the scene.

While no injuries were reported in the incident, one of the homeowners was hospitalised for smoke inhalation.

Firefighters then began investigators to find out the cause of the fire and were left stunned after seeing the surveillance footage from the home as they discovered the culprit behind the fire.

“After talking to the homeowners and looking through their home security footage, we determined their pup got a bit curious and accidentally switched on the oven which had some boxes on top of it,” the local fire department said.

The incident, caught on camera, went viral showing the family’s pet dog jumping on the stove and turning the knob to light before leaving.

As soon as the dog left, the viral video showed the boxes on the stove catching fire as smoke engulfed the whole kitchen.

Local authorities said that the homeowners, who were asleep at the time, were alerted and woken up by their Apple HomePod which sent them a “High Heat” notice.

Reports said that the fire resulted in causing significant damages to the property leaving the family displaced.