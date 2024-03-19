24.9 C
Viral photo shows Tom Cruise scaling iconic location in US

Hollywood star Tom Cruise was seen scaling the Hollywood Sign in Los Angeles of the US in a casual outfit as shooting for a movie of the Mission: Impossible series is underway.

The 61-year-old Top Gun: Maverick star was seen at the landmark Hollywood Sign with a film crew in a black t-shirt along with pants and shoes as he flashed his abs from underneath his shirt.

Known for his dedication towards his work and death-defying stunts, Cruise is currently shooting for Mission Impossible 8.

New photo shows Tom Cruise embarks on wildest mission at landmark site?

Recently, The movie’s shooting was at risk of a delay after a traffic chokehold around the studio.

However, Tom Cruise arranged helicopters for the cast and crew to arrive at the location in Surrey after motorways were blocked due to on-site work last weekend.

Sources said that M25 closure might be a problem for other people but Cruise had a solution to almost everything that might disturb the filming schedule.

According to sources, the Hollywood star had choppers ready in London of the United Kingdom to fly his crew over to Longcross.

Cruise is also set to play Navy pilot Pete ‘Maverick’ Mitchell once again as Paramount greenlighted the third installment of Top Gun: Maverick.

The action star first appeared in the character in 1986’s Top Gun. The second installment was released in 2022, grossing $1.496bn worldwide.

Reports said that Paramount commissioned “Top Gun: Maverick” co-writer Ehren Kruger to work on a script for a sequel to the blockbuster.

Initially set to be released in 2024, the release of the eighth part of the Mission: Impossible series was delayed till 2025, due to the shuffle caused in the slate due to the Hollywood writers and actors’ strike.

As per the development reported by foreign-based entertainment outlets, the Christopher McQuarrie film got a new release date of May 23, 2025.

