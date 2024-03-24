Viral: PML-N lawmaker forces policeman to apologise

LAHORE: A Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) lawmaker from Punjab Assembly forced a Lahore policeman to apologise for stopping his vehicle, ARY News reported.

Video footage showed MPA Malik Waheed threatening the Baghbanpura police station officials and continuously asking them to apologise for stopping and asking for a search of his vehicle.

“I will not leave until you apologise to me. Excuse and apologise to me, or it will not be good for you,” Waheed is heard saying in the video.

Following the incident, DIG Operations Lahore Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi ordered the transfer of the policeman who faced threats from the PML-N leader, instead of initiating legal action into the matter.

It is pertinent to mention that the police fell short of taking action against Waheed over the use of tinted windows and threatening a police official.

Waheed won the election for Punjab Assembly’s constituency PP-152 in the February 8 election that saw PML-N form government in the province and the centre.

PML-N Chief Organiser Maryam Nawaz became the first chief minister of Punjab.