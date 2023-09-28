VIRAL: PML-N, PTI reps exchange blows during talk show

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) lawyer Sher Afzal Marwat and Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Senator Afnanullah Khan engaged in a physical fight during a talk show on a private news channel.

The scuffle started after PTI’s Sher Afzal Marwat and PML-N Senator Afnanullah Khan exchanged harsh words during the live TV show.

Marwat suddenly stood up from his seat and slapped Senator Khan. Later, they engaged in a fistfight and exchanged kicks and punches on the set of the programme.

While talking to the ARY News programme ‘11th Hour’, the PTI lawyer confirmed that he and Afnanullah Khan engaged in a physical fight. He alleged that the senator delivered abusive remarks against the PTI chief Imran Khan.

While defending his move, Marwat said he responded to Afnanullah Khan like a Pathan instead of using a foul language after he called Imran Khan a Jew.

The video clip of the TV show went viral on social media in which the senator can be heard calling the PTI chief a boot licker and Marwat was also using insulting remarks against the PML-N leaders.

Sher Afzal Marwat had seemingly left the TV show after the interval and the talk show continued with the PML-N senator.