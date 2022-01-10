VIRAL: Police saves man from horrific tragedy, here’s how

A horrific video of police saving a pilot just seconds before his aircraft colliding with an oncoming train in the Los Angeles state of the United States is going viral.

The Headquarters of the Los Angeles Police Department shared the viral video on its official Twitter page.

“Foothill Division Officers displayed heroism and quick action by saving the life of a pilot who made an emergency landing on the railroad tracks at San Fernando Rd. and Osborne St., just before an oncoming train collided with the aircraft,” the tweet read.

Foothill Division Officers displayed heroism and quick action by saving the life of a pilot who made an emergency landing on the railroad tracks at San Fernando Rd. and Osborne St., just before an oncoming train collided with the aircraft. pic.twitter.com/DDxtGGIIMo — LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) January 10, 2022

We can see police getting the pilot out from the crashed jet on that railway tracks just seconds before the plane-train collision. The debris flew in all directions.

The viral clip became a viral sensation and got more than 2.2 million views with countless likes and retweets. The social media users heaped praise on the social media and lauded the bravery of the police officer.

As a railroad engineer I can’t be more proud of these officers. Hitting an occupied vehicle or an individual on the tracks stays with you forever. Knowing the occupant was clear of the tracks when the train hit the plane will let the Engineer sleep easier. — Don (@DonP64) January 10, 2022

True heroes in action! This needs to go viral! People need to see the good these officers did here 💙 — E G (@patmom_ERG) January 10, 2022

Wow! That is some video. Congrats. Took my breath away. Thank you for your courage and bravery. — Jewel Shepard (@Jewelshepard) January 10, 2022

Thank you for sharing. Thank you for saving his life.

Well done my friends.

May God bless abundantly with heavenly graces. — KindheartedSaugusStrong (@HDCDimithriP) January 10, 2022

You LAPD officers are magic! Thank you! — Sarah Hartwig (@Hartwigsal) January 10, 2022

An eyewitness said that the plane did not have a proper takeoff and landed on the railway track, adding that he was nearly hit by debris.

The pilot was rushed to a medical facility for treatment. He is reportedly in stable condition.

