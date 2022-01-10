Tuesday, January 11, 2022
type here...
HomeOffbeat
Web Desk

VIRAL: Police saves man from horrific tragedy, here’s how

test

A horrific video of police saving a pilot just seconds before his aircraft colliding with an oncoming train in the Los Angeles state of the United States is going viral.

The Headquarters of the Los Angeles Police Department shared the viral video on its official Twitter page.

“Foothill Division Officers displayed heroism and quick action by saving the life of a pilot who made an emergency landing on the railroad tracks at San Fernando Rd. and Osborne St., just before an oncoming train collided with the aircraft,” the tweet read.

We can see police getting the pilot out from the crashed jet on that railway tracks just seconds before the plane-train collision. The debris flew in all directions.

The viral clip became a viral sensation and got more than 2.2 million views with countless likes and retweets. The social media users heaped praise on the social media and lauded the bravery of the police officer.

An eyewitness said that the plane did not have a proper takeoff and landed on the railway track, adding that he was nearly hit by debris.

The pilot was rushed to a medical facility for treatment. He is reportedly in stable condition.

Comments

comments

Web Desk

More Stories

Latest Posts

LATEST NEWS

Comments

comments

ARY PLATFORMS

CORPORATE

Get The App

ARY Networks

COPYRIGHT © 2022 - ARYNEWS.tv. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.