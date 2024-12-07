VIDEO: Stunt by policeman’s son goes viral

A video featuring a “self-righteous” boy from Haryana, Rakshit Beniwal, went viral on social media, sparking widespread backlash.

According to international media outlet, in the viral clip, Rakshit can be seen sitting on the roof of a moving car on a busy road, while claiming his father, a policeman, would “protect him.”

The video, shared a month ago on Instagram, quickly amassed over 36 million views, with Rakshit’s Instagram profile showcasing similar stunts that have gained significant attention.

The footage shows Rakshit perched on the roof of a 4×4 vehicle, identified as a Mahindra Thar, with his father dressed in a police uniform appearing in the next frame of video.

The caption reads: “Tu maar mai dekh lunga, ye kehne vaale papa hai mere (You hit, I’ll handle, I have a father who says this).” Since its release, the video has gone viral across multiple social media platforms, sparking heated discussions and criticism.

This incident highlights the growing trend of risky and attention-grabbing stunts online that can quickly go viral, and the potential consequences of such behaviour.

Back in November 2024, a video of a heated argument between a woman and a rickshaw driver over the cancellation of a ride had gone viral on social media in India.

The incident occurred in the Indian city of Bengaluru, where the woman booked a ride via an app, but after checking the fare, she canceled it in favour of another app.

In the video, the rickshaw driver can be heard complaining that the woman first booked his ride and then cancelled it, wasting his time. The woman, however, claimed she never confirmed the booking on the first app and was only checking fares.

As the argument escalated, the woman called her father, telling him, “Papa, this auto driver is bothering me, he’s harassing me. I didn’t make any booking.”

She also added, “Stop acting, this is an issue with your app, it’s not my fault.”

Following the viral video, the Bengaluru police responded, asking for the contact number and location of the incident.

Social media users have shared mixed opinions, with some defending the rickshaw driver, saying people often cancel rides at the last minute, while others sided with the woman, agreeing with her perspective.