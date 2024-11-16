VIDEO: Woman, rickshaw driver confront over ride cancellation

A video of a heated argument between a woman and a rickshaw driver over the cancellation of a ride has gone viral on social media in India.

The incident occurred in the Indian city of Bengaluru, where the woman booked a ride via an app, but after checking the fare, she canceled it in favour of another app.

In the video, the rickshaw driver can be heard complaining that the woman first booked his ride and then cancelled it, wasting his time. The woman, however, claimed she never confirmed the booking on the first app and was only checking fares.

As the argument escalated, the woman called her father, telling him, “Papa, this auto driver is bothering me, he’s harassing me. I didn’t make any booking.”

She also added, “Stop acting, this is an issue with your app, it’s not my fault.”

Following the viral video, the Bengaluru police responded, asking for the contact number and location of the incident.

Social media users have shared mixed opinions, with some defending the rickshaw driver, saying people often cancel rides at the last minute, while others sided with the woman, agreeing with her perspective.

