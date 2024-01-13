VIRAL: Prabhas’ film promoted outside Shahrukh Khan’s house

The poster of the upcoming Indian science fiction film, “Kalki 2898 AD,” was spotted outside Mannat, Shahrukh Khan’s residence, in India.

The film’s poster showcased three masked individuals holding rifles, positioned at Mannat’s gate, representing characters from Nag Ashwin’s upcoming movie.

They unveiled a poster for Prabhas’ film, revealing its new release date of May 9, 2024. A social media user shared a photo on X (formerly Twitter) with the caption, “Kalki Promotion Outside #Mannat.”

The image quickly went viral on Social media which was shared by the fans of both SRK & and Prabhas and flooded the comments section with fire emojis.