Husband’s prank on wife goes wrong, video goes viral

Pranks can be a lot of fun, but sometimes they did not go according to plan, as occurred to this US couple. For more than 20 years, the husband and wife have played practical jokes on one another.

A video of their bungled prank is currently going popular on social media. To spook his wife, the husband wears a spooky mask in an attempt to scare his wife. And guess what? He succeeds in getting what he intended, but it goes wrong.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NowThis (@nowthisnews)

In the video, the husband can be seen standing near the mirror in a hilarious-looking green mask. As his wife walks into the room, he screams to spook her out. The woman yells and out of reflex, swings the hammer which hit the mirror on the wall. The clip then features the duo sitting and sharing their experience.

The husband says, “So we’ve been pranking each other for the last 24 years and I have yet to give up on an opportunity to scare my wife.” Referring to the prank he further mentions the part he regrets and says, “I should have nailed down a different time to do it.”

At the end of the video, the couple can be seen adorably bantering. The husband asks his wife if she would forgive him and she responds by saying, “I love the mirror.” Then, the two of them blame each other for breaking the mirror.

Comments