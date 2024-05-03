VIRAL: Principal, teacher fight over coming late to school

An argument between a primary school principal and a teacher turned violent as the two engaged in a fistfight in a viral video.

The incident occurred in a village in India’s Agra where the two women—a teacher and a principal— exchanged heated words over the teacher being late to school before getting involved in a violent fight.

The principal is seen telling the teacher that she had been late to the school for a week while the teacher retorts her claims.

The viral video showed the two attacking each other and almost ripping off each others’ clothes while screaming about etiquettes.

It was then that another staff member was seen intervening and trying to separate the two women.

After separating the two women, one of them reaches for the door as the other attacks her only to be pushed away by the other staff.

Meanwhile, sources said that the two have registered complaints at a local police station in this regard.

An official said that the authorities took cognizance of the fistfight after the video went viral on social media.

“It is being investigated what the matter is. Only after this, we will say something,” he added.