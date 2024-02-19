PTI’s Faisal Javed comes out of hiding, gets relief from PHC

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Faisal Javed on Monday came out of months-long hiding and secured transit bail from Peshawar High Court (PHC), ARY News reported.

He went into hiding after the May 9, 2023 incidents – wherein military installations, prominently Corps Commander House Lahore, came under attack following the arrest of PTI founder Imran Khan.

Today, the Peshawar High Court (PHC) granted him transit bail against bonds worth Rs100,000 and ordered the PTI senator to appear before the court concerned.

Talking to journalists outside the court, Faisal Javed said that the voter turnout on Feb 8 was “unprecedented” in the country’s history.

He expressed joy over being granted bail and noted that everyone is going through testing times. “I hope that all oppressed return home”, he added.

It is pertinent to mention here that several party leaders are either in hiding or in jail after the May 9 saga and state crackdown on PTI.