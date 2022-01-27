VIRAL: DJ Bravo does Allu Arjun’s Pushpa in BPL

Allu Arjun’s ‘Pushpa: The Rise’ beside thrashing massive box-office records, has seemingly stumped the cricketers across the globe, trying their chance with the famous Pushpa ‘walk’ or shaking a leg on the chartbuster soundtrack in any and every celebration.

Apparently, Allu Arjun’s fandom is not limited to the neighboring country, as a number of global players have joined the ‘Pushpa’ trend on the field. The most recent to join the trend is the former skipper of the West Indies cricket team, Dwayne Bravo, not missing the chance, DJ celebrated a wicket in style with the Pushpa Walk during Bangladesh Premier League.

Following his steps, bowler Nazmul Islam of Bangladesh did the signature step from the movie to celebrate, whereas, Indian cricketers Ishan Kishan and Surya Kumar Yadav were spotted shaking a leg on ‘Srivalli’ in a hotel corridor.

Srivalli step celebrations in Bangladesh premiere league 🔥 pic.twitter.com/q61v6wYmJY — power king 🔥 (@attitudeboy183) January 25, 2022

Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya joined the trend on the photo and video sharing site Instagram with his ‘Pushpa nani’.

Continuing with the craze started by David Warner and Suresh Raina, the 38-year-old DJ Bravo shared another video of his take on Pushpa ‘walk’ on Instagram earlier this week, asking for validation with “how did I do!! 😅” in the caption.

Former Australian cricket team captain shared a clip of his girls as well grooving on another hit track from the movie.

Here are some other incarnations of Allu Arjun’s character.

Pushpa ante Flower anukunnava

Fireuuuu🔥 P.S- Smoking and consumption of tobacco is injurious to health. I do not endorse any form of smoking and the beedi used in the image is for graphic purposes only. pic.twitter.com/yykAlGLLwb — Ravindrasinh jadeja (@imjadeja) January 12, 2022

