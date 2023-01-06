Rabya Kulsoom, husband set the dance floor on fire: Watch

Actor Rabya Kulsoom and her husband Rehan Nazim set the dance floor on fire in the video going viral on social media.

The wedding season continues and so do the glittery dance performances of friends and family. Just like each of us, the ‘Fraud’ actor is attending quite a many mehendis and safe to say, she is being a cool guest and is rocking the dance floors.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

One such performance of hers was shared by the actor on her Insta feed, where she along with her husband Rehan, is seen grooving on the chart-topping number ‘Manike Mage Hithe’ – a single by Sri Lankan singer Yohani, which was later recreated in Bollywood film ‘Thank God’.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rehan Nazim | Ronnie (@rehannazim)

Starting off alone, Kulsoom was soon joined by her partner which made the performance all the more special for the live audience as well as social users, who loved the viral clip and applauded the duo for their smooth dance moves and sizzling chemistry together.

Rabya Kulsoom reveals her ‘filmy’ love story

Meanwhile, on the work front, Rabya Kulsoom is currently being seen in the drama serial ‘Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha’, headlined by A-list actors, Hania Aamir, Wahaj Ali and Zaviyan Nauman. She plays the pivotal role of Neelo – the sister of the protagonist, Saad – in the show.

The ensemble supporting cast of the romance play also features Shahood Alvi, Salma Hassan, Angeline Malik, Noor-ul-Hassan, Javed Sheikh, Shaheen Khan, Amber Khan, Sabeena Syed, Ayesha Mirza, and Washma Fatima.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rabya Kulsoom Rehan (@rabyakulsoomofficial)

Sidra Seher Imran has written the story of the drama, while Badar Mehmood directed it, under the production banner ‘Big Bang Entertainment’ of Fahad Mustafa and Ali Kazmi. The soul-soothing OST is the recreation by Baloch singer Kaifi Khali, of his chart-topper ‘Kahani Suno’.

‘Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha’ airs every Monday in prime time on ARY Digital.

Comments