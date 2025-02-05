Watch: Rahul Dravid’s heated argument with auto driver after minor accident 

Former Indian cricket captain and coach Rahul Dravid was involved in a minor car accident with a goods auto in Bengaluru on Tuesday evening.

According to eyewitnesses, the accident occurred on Cunningham Road when the auto driver allegedly rammed into Dravid’s car from behind while it was stuck in traffic.

A video of the incident, captured by a passerby, shows a visibly upset Dravid arguing with the driver in Kannada. Fortunately, both parties appeared to be unhurt in the video. Dravid was seen stepping out of his car to assess the damage before taking down the driver’s contact number and leaving the scene.

No official complaint was filed, and police sources stated that the issue was likely resolved on-site. The incident has sparked a meme-fest on social media, with many users referencing a popular credit company ad featuring Dravid.

Auto Annas are unstoppable— even Rahul Dravid would struggle to outmaneuver them! They squeeze into every possible gap, making Bengaluru’s traffic even more chaotic. For them, traffic rules seem nonexistent! @blrcitytraffic

Dravid is currently spending time at home in Bengaluru before resuming his duties as the coach of the Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League.

Rahul Dravid is often in the news with his casual and cheeky moments off the cricket ground. Earlier, the former Indian coach revealed that he is job hunting after helping India clinch the T20 World Cup 2024 title.

Several hailed Rahul Dravid for his exceptional coaching abilities that helped the Rohit Sharma-led side’s triumph in the tournament.