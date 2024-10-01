Ranveer Singh celebrates fatherhood in first public appearance after daughter’s birth

Bollywood A-lister Ranveer Singh celebrated his fatherhood with enthusiasm in his first appearance after welcoming a baby girl with Deepika Padukone.

Days after becoming a girl dad last month, B-Town’s newest father Ranveer Singh made his first public appearance at a Mumbai event, celebrating Indian Olympians and Paralympians.

Flaunting his Allauddin Khilji look, however, in a suit, Singh posed at the event for the paparazzi, before he came up to the cameramen to share his excitement of becoming a father. He enthusiastically said, “Baap ban gaya re ( I am a father now),” to celebrate with the shutterbugs.

Reacting to his viral video, a social user wrote, “Hahahah how cutely he said baap ban Gaya, he’s sooo happy,” while another remarked, “Dashing Dad.”

It is worth noting here that Tinsel Town’s A-list couple, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, who tied the knot in Lake Como, Italy in 2018, and announced their first pregnancy in February this year, were blessed with a baby girl last month.

Hours after the news was first broke by Indian media outlets, the new parents officially announced the birth of their baby girl via an Instagram post. “Welcome Baby Girl! 8.9.2024,” read the text on the announcement card shared by Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh in a joint post.