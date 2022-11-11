Afghan cricketer Rashid Khan’s latest video goes viral

A video of Afghanistan all-rounder Rashid Khan lip-syncing poetry is going viral on the social media application Instagram.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

The right-handed spinner lip-synced poetry lines “Arz hai..bhool sakte ho toh bhool jao ijazat hai tumhe..na bhool pao toh laut aana aik aur ijaazat hai tumhe” in the viral video on the social media application.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rashid Khan (@rashid.khan19)

The video spread like wildfire and social media users came up with different kinds of responses.

Related – Rashid Khan impresses with cover of ‘Meray Paas Tum Ho’ OST

Many netizens heaped praise on the video whereas several of the application’s users asked him if it was something to do with his love life. Netizens also told him to stick to playing cricket instead of making such videos.

“Bhai sirf cricket khel lo ye sab hum pe chodh do (You just play cricket and leave such things to us)”

“Bhai kisse mohabbat hua hai 😂😢😢 (Who are you in love with)?”

“Rashid bhai apki shayri or googly koi nhi samjh paya aj tak😂 (No one has understood your poetry and googly till now)”

“Mujhe pta hai bhai aisi aawaj Dil tutne Wale hi nikal sakte hai (I know that such things can be spoken only by those who have had their hearts broken)”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rashid Khan (@rashid.khan19)

The leg spinner has represented Afghanistan in 162 international fixtures across all three formats (Test, ODI and ODI) and has taken 314 wickets.

He has struck 1,548 international runs. He made six fifties for the teams.

Comments