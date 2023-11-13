‘Rebel Moon – Part One’ trailer shows jaw-dropping visuals, action scenes

Netflix left movie lovers star-struck by releasing the trailer of its upcoming sci-fi action film ‘Rebel Moon – Part One: A Child of Fire.‘

The OTT platform dropped the trailer of the first of the two ‘Rebel Moon‘ films on its social media handle. The fans were treated to stunning visual effects, high-octane action and a gripping plot.

Netizens have praised the action sequences and the visual effects in the trailer, with many calling the film as a mixture of ‘Star Wars‘ and ‘Dune‘ franchises.

‘Rebel Moon – Part One: A Child of Fire‘ follows a young woman embarking on a journey to find warriors to save the galaxy from an invasion by a tyrant.

Its director Zack Snyder – in a conversation with a US entertainment agency – had said that the ‘Rebel Moon‘ and ‘Army of the Dead‘ franchises share the same universe, but the events in the former are happening in space whereas the other is in the United States.

“‘Army of the Dead‘ has a pretty vast mythology that never made it into the movie,” he said as quoted by Variety. “There’s actually a character from ‘Rebel Moon‘ in the ‘Army of the Dead’ animated series that we never did.”

‘Rebel Moon‘ was originally slated to be one film with a run-time of over three hours as the script had 172 pages. However, Netflix and Zack Snyder agreed to divide the film into two parts.

Earlier, Netflix had released a teaser trailer showcasing the events from both films.

‘Rebel Moon – Part One: A Child of Fire‘ will be up for streaming from December 22, 2023. It successor ‘Rebel Moon – Part Two: The Scargiver‘ will be available to watch on the OTT platform from April 19, 2024.