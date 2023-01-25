Thursday, January 26, 2023
type here...
HomeOffbeat
Web Desk

Restaurant commits ‘culinary crime’ with simple local snack

test

We have seen weird kinds of food and culinary creations and dishes. Some of them have become a sensation and others have made it into the news for the wrong reasons. The concept of pineapple over pizza is still a heated discussion.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv 

Similarly, a Malaysian restaurant has baffled foodies by serving papads as “Asian nachos” as a snack. It started when Twitter user Samantha posted a picture of the item that was on the Kuala Lumpur restaurant Snitch By The Thieves. 

The Twitter user said the eatery had committed a “culinary crime” by the concept of “Asian nachos”.

The picture spread like wildfire and netizens were unhappy with the food item. Here’s what they had to say.

There are countless videos of digital creators going the extra mile to bring unique content for their followers while ruining some of the classic dishes. Earlier, a weird creation termed ‘apple pakoras’ caught netizens by surprise. 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Whathowtry (@whathowtry)

A video showed the vlogger dipping an entire apple in the batter to cover it and deep-fried it in hot oil. He gave it a taste and endorsed his creation by saying yummy.

Related – These ’24K magical gold chicken wings’ are the new wave

His other experiments include ‘orange pakoras’, ‘oreo pakoras, ‘pickled oreos’ and ‘avocado with chocolate’.

Comments

Web Desk

More Stories

Latest Posts

LATEST NEWS

Comments

ARY PLATFORMS

CORPORATE

Get The App

ARY Networks

COPYRIGHT © 2022 - ARYNEWS.tv. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.