Restaurant commits ‘culinary crime’ with simple local snack

We have seen weird kinds of food and culinary creations and dishes. Some of them have become a sensation and others have made it into the news for the wrong reasons. The concept of pineapple over pizza is still a heated discussion.

Similarly, a Malaysian restaurant has baffled foodies by serving papads as “Asian nachos” as a snack. It started when Twitter user Samantha posted a picture of the item that was on the Kuala Lumpur restaurant Snitch By The Thieves.

The Twitter user said the eatery had committed a “culinary crime” by the concept of “Asian nachos”.

A culinary crime has been committed pic.twitter.com/owYQoILSnk — samantha (@NaanSamantha) January 22, 2023

The picture spread like wildfire and netizens were unhappy with the food item. Here’s what they had to say.

I wonder if they’ll call “moong ka papad” as black dotted nachos? And I’m pretty satisfied with the 2rs papad which i get with masala powder can’t afford the 27 dollars lol — Neonklight (@neonklight) January 22, 2023

Wondering if Mexicans or Indians should feel more offended — Nik (@nikster007) January 23, 2023

That’s quite funny, calling pappadam as asian nachos😆 — Nidhun G L (@GLNidhun) January 22, 2023

There are countless videos of digital creators going the extra mile to bring unique content for their followers while ruining some of the classic dishes. Earlier, a weird creation termed ‘apple pakoras’ caught netizens by surprise.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Whathowtry (@whathowtry)

A video showed the vlogger dipping an entire apple in the batter to cover it and deep-fried it in hot oil. He gave it a taste and endorsed his creation by saying yummy.

His other experiments include ‘orange pakoras’, ‘oreo pakoras, ‘pickled oreos’ and ‘avocado with chocolate’.

