Viral: Riders stuck 160 feet up after rollercoaster malfunctions

MADRID: In a nightmarish incident, riders were left stranded at the top of a rollercoaster at the Madrid theme park, Spain after the ride seemingly malfunctioned on its climb up.

According to Spanish News Today, the incident took place on August 4 at around 9.00 pm local time when thrill-seekers were on board the ‘Abismo’ ride at the city’s Parque de Atracciones.

Described as one of the most ‘spectacular’ rollercoasters in the world, the ride promises adrenalin junkies speeds of at least 105kmph as it twists and turns, plummeting more than 50m (160ft).

However on Wednesday, a technical failure left passengers trapped in the rollercoaster, leaving guests suspended at the top while facing up to the sky. The passengers remained in the awkward position for more than an hour.

Eventually, the issue was resolved and they were safely evacuated from the ride. The footage, now viral, shows the heart-stopping moment guests at the Madrid theme park remained stranded after the ride malfunctioned.

