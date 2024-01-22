Netflix releases trailer of psychological thriller ‘Ripley’

Netflix released the trailer and announced the release date of its upcoming psychological thriller web show ‘Ripley‘.

Andrew Scott, whose career soared to new heights on the back of his performance in ‘The Fleabag‘, plays the protagonist Tom Ripley. The project is the live adaptation of Patricia Highsmith’s acclaimed Tom Ripley novels.

It is pertinent to mention that bestselling Matt Damon played the character in the film ‘The Talented Mr. Ripley.’ The cast also featured A-listers Gwyneth Paltrow and Jude Law.

The show follows a wealthy benefactor hiring Tom Ripley to make his son Dickie Greenleaf return home from Italy.

However, things change when Tom Ripley becomes fascinated by the glamour of Dickie Greenleaf’s lifestyle. He does everything in his power to stick with him.

Andrew Scott, who is also the executive producer, said working in ‘Ripley‘ wasn’t easy.

“It was a heavy part to play,” he told US lifestyle news agency Vanity Fair. “I found it mentally and physically really hard. That’s just the truth of it.

“I feel like you’re required to love and advocate for your characters, and your job is to go, ‘Why? What’s that?’ You don’t play the opinions, the previous attitudes that people might have about Tom Ripley,”

He added, “You have to throw all those out, try not to listen to them, and go, ‘Okay, well, I have to have the courage to create our own version and my own understanding of the character.’ “

Apart from Andrew Scott, the cast includes Johnny Flynn as Dickie Greenleaf and Dakota Fanning essaying Dickie Greenleaf’s girlfriend Marge Sherwood.

The eight-episode show will release on February 4, 2024. The project is written, directed, and executive-produced by Academy Award winner Steve Zaillian.

Steve Zaillian, speaking about the project in an interview with Vanity Fair in December, said that storytelling enabled him to be “more faithful to the story, tone, and subtleties of [Patricia] Highsmith’s work.”

“[I] tried to approach my adaptation in a way I imagined she might herself,” he was quoted saying by the US lifestyle website People. The maker said he filmed the project in “gorgeous” black and white to correspond with the book.