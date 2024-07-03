Rishabh Pant gets trolled by teammates after T20 World Cup post

Indian players Axar Patel and Mohammed Siraj poked fun at teammate Rishabh Pant after he shared photos showing off his T20 World Cup 2024 medal on Instagram.

Pant took to Instagram to share a series of pictures showing off his winners medal days after India lifted the T20 World Cup 2024 trophy.

“This medal hits you differently,” the wicketkeeping batter wrote in the caption of the photos.

His teammate Axar Patel took to his comment section to inform him that he too has a medal similar to Rishabh Pant.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rishabh Pant (@rishabpant)

“Bhai same mere pass bhi hai (Brother, I too have the same),” he wrote in the comments section.

Indian pace bowler Mohammed Siraj also joined the playful banter, saying that he also possess a medal.

Bhai mere pass bhi h same (Brother, I too have the same medal),” Siraj wrote.

It is pertinent to mention that India on June 29 ended their 11-year global title drought as they beat South Africa by seven runs to become T20 World Cup 2024 Champions at Kensington Oval.

The Rohit Sharma-led side, who lost in the finals of the World Test Championship and the 50-overs home World Cup last year, managed to book South Africa at 169/8, defeating the Proteas by seven runs.

Meanwhile, the Indian team is set to arrive in Delhi on July 4, after a delay in their departure due to the Hurricane Beryl that forced the airport in the island nation to be shutdown on July 1.

The Rohit Sharma-led side was initially scheduled to arrive in the country on July 3, however, they are now expected to reach Delhi on July 4 in the morning.

Indian media outlets had reported that the team will fly directly to New Delhi to meet Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.