33.9 C
Karachi
Wednesday, October 18, 2023
- Advertisement -
 

WATCH: Rohit Sharma bowling in nets to Ravindra Jadeja

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

The Indian cricket team captain Rohit Sharma was seen practicing off-spin bowling for a period of time in the nets ahead of their World Cup 2023 match against Bangladesh which is scheduled to be held on October 19 in Pune.

It is worth mentioning here that the veteran opener batsman, stopped bowling after his finger got injured and can become the cause that might affect his batting.

However, BCCI recently shared a video in which the Indian captain Rohit Sharma was seen bowling to Ravindra Jadeja in the nets.

WATCH:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Team India (@indiancricketteam)

India’s 2023 World Cup Squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Ishan Kishan (wk), Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Mohammed Shami.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

POLL

Which Political Party Will Secure Majority in Next General Elections in Pakistan?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2023 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.