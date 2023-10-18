WATCH: Rohit Sharma bowling in nets to Ravindra Jadeja

The Indian cricket team captain Rohit Sharma was seen practicing off-spin bowling for a period of time in the nets ahead of their World Cup 2023 match against Bangladesh which is scheduled to be held on October 19 in Pune.

It is worth mentioning here that the veteran opener batsman, stopped bowling after his finger got injured and can become the cause that might affect his batting.

However, BCCI recently shared a video in which the Indian captain Rohit Sharma was seen bowling to Ravindra Jadeja in the nets.

WATCH:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Team India (@indiancricketteam)

India’s 2023 World Cup Squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Ishan Kishan (wk), Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Mohammed Shami.