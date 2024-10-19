Rohit Sharma scolds Sarfaraz Khan on field during IND v NZ Test

BENGALURU: During the first Test between India and New Zealand at Bengaluru stadium, a video has emerged showing Indian skipper Rohit Sharma scolding Sarfaraz Khan on field.

The incident occurred while India was defending a low target of 107 runs against New Zealand after getting bowled out at 462 in their second innings.

The viral video shows Rohit Sharma, positioned in the slips, becoming visibly upset with Sarfaraz Khan.

Sarfaraz, after completing an over, removed his helmet and shifted his field position, assuming a fast bowler to be start bowling next over.

Rohit, unhappy with Sarfaraz’s actions, was seen yelling and throwing insults in frustration.

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE:

It is worth noting here that Sarfaraz Khan contributed a brilliant 150 runs during the second innings and helped the total to reach at 462 runs.

Other key contributors included Rishabh Pant scored 99 runs, Virat Kohli scoring 70, and Rohit Sharma with 52 runs.

For New Zealand, bowlers Will O’Rourke and Matt Henry took three wickets each, while Ajaz Patel claimed two wickets. New Zealand will begin their chase of 107 runs tomorrow on the last day of the 1st test match against India.

This incident has sparked conversations on social media, with many discussing Rohit Sharma’s leadership style and how such interactions might affect team dynamics.

It should be noted that India was bowled out for just 46 runs in their first innings, but their remarkable comeback has placed them in a strong position heading into New Zealand’s innings.