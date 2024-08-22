Watch: Russian President Putin kisses Holy Quran

Russian President Vladimir Putin visited the Muslim-majority region of Chechnya on Wednesday, marking his first trip to the area in 13 years.

The visit has garnered significant attention, particularly after a video surfaced showing Putin respectfully kissing a gifted Quran and holding it close to his heart.

Upon arrival, Putin received a warm welcome from Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov, with whom he discussed strengthening bilateral relations, military, trade, and economic ties.

The two leaders have consistently demonstrated strong relations, with Kadyrov frequently referring to Putin as a close friend in media interactions.

During the visit, Russian president, accompanied by Kadyrov and the Grand Mufti of Chechnya, spent time at the Isa Prophet Mosque in the capital, Grozny.

At the mosque, the Russian president was presented with a gold-encrusted Holy Quran, which he kissed and held to his chest.

In the video, President Vladimir can be seen receiving the Holy Quran and kissing it as soon as he held it as an act to show respect for the Islamic faith.

The Grand Mufti of Chechnya also recited a verse from Surah Al-Anfal and provided its translation in Russian for Putin.

The last time Putin visited Chechnya was in 2011, making this trip a notable event in the region.