Sadia Imam recalls being 'attacked by Jinns'

The fans of celebrated actress and model Sadia Imam were caught by surprise when she revealed a baffling quality about herself.

Sadia Imam appeared in a private channel’s talk show where the actress revealed that she can communicate with Jinns (ghosts).

 

The ‘Uljhan’ actress recalled getting possessed by Jinns when she was in Dubai for shooting drama. The famed star said a supernatural entity grabbed her legs.

Sadia Imam added that she soon received a call from her spiritual guide, who asked her about the attack. The actress said she was baffled as to how her spiritual guide knew about the situation.

 

She said her parents always instructed her to be kind with the Jinns, and take good care of them.

The veteran actress added she communicates with ghosts in her house. She recalled her telling supernatural entities to keep her kitchen clean when hearing noises coming from there.

Sadia Imam revealed that she invites Jinns to watch television with her.

