Sajal Aly’s sweet birthday post for brother-in-law Ali Ansari goes viral

Actress and model Sajal Aly’s birthday post for celebrity brother-in-law Ali Ansari is going viral on the social media application Instagram.

Sajal Aly, the sister of actress Saboor Aly, shared pictures of them on her account. Moreover, there was a video – which had no sound – in which they were singing together.

She felicitated birthday greetings to her brother and wished him the best in life.

Moreover, she stated that they need to take new pictures of them together.

“Happy birthday brother!!!” she wrote. “We better take new pictures man! Wish you only the best things in life baaki duyain aamnay saamnay!”

Ali Ansari commented on the post, where he agreed to her “new pictures” request.

The post went viral on social media. It accumulated 155,502 likes and countless comments. Netizens felicitated birthday greetings to the actor as well.

Sajal Aly and Ali Ansari both have a devoted fan base on social media. The celebrities take to the platforms to share glimpses of their whereabouts and professional endeavours.

On the acting front, they have both worked in hit dramas. Ali Ansari starred in ‘Riffat Aapa Ki Bahuein,’ and ‘Samjhota.’

Sajal Aly’s hit projects are ‘Mehmoodabad Ki Malkain,’ ‘Meri Ladli,’ ‘Quddusi Sahab Ki Bewah,’ ‘Kahani Aik Raat Ki,’ ‘Sannata,’ ‘Qudrat,’ ‘Chup Raho,’ ‘Mera Yaar Miladay,’ ‘Noor ul Ain,’ ‘Sinf-e-Aahan‘, and ‘Kuch Ankahi.’

