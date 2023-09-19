Sajal Aly turns heads with latest Instagram post

The latest pictures of prolific celebrity Sajal Aly, who has worked in hit dramas, are going viral on the social media application Instagram.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

Sajal Aly, sister of actress Saboor Aly, shared the pictures on her account. She posed for the picture in a dashing blue coat.

Sajal Aly penned renowned poet Jaun Elia’s verses as the caption. It read, “Tere aane se , kuch zara phle..Baat tujh se hi kr rha tha main (I was talking to you just before you came).”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sajal Ali (@sajalaly)

Her latest post got more than 100,000 likes. Instagrammers praised her looks and visuals with their heartwarming comments.

Sajal Aly is one of the most followed Pakistan celebrities on the visual-sharing platform. She updates fans about her personal and professional happenings by sharing captivating posts.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by REPUBLIC WOMENSWEAR (@republicwomenswear)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sajal Ali (@sajalaly)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sajal Ali (@sajalaly)

On the acting front, she has impressed audiences and critics with her diverse acting skills.

She has starred in hit dramas ‘Mehmoodabad Ki Malkain,’ ‘Meri Ladli,’ ‘Quddusi Sahab Ki Bewah,’ ‘Kahani Aik Raat Ki,’ ‘Sannata,’ ‘Qudrat,’ ‘Chup Raho,’ ‘Mera Yaar Miladay,’ ‘Noor ul Ain,’ ‘Sinf-e-Aahan‘, and ‘Kuch Ankahi.’

Related – Sajal Aly seeks advice from fans