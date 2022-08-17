‘Nothing but happiness’: Sajal Aly’s latest picture goes viral

Actor Sajal Aly uploaded her new picture on the social media application Instagram and it is going viral.

“Nothing but happiness,” the caption read.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sajal Ali (@sajalaly)

The new click of the Sinf-e-Aahan star, who has more than eight million followers on Instagram, was liked by millions of its users. It received heartwarming comments too.

A user wrote Sajal Aly, sister of fellow-actor Saboor Aly, always looks beautiful while another user called the celebrity a queen.

It is pertinent to mention that the celebrity shares pictures and videos of her personal and professional happenings on the platform. They get millions of heartwarming responses by the fans.

Earlier, she posted a picture of her in an elegant purple kurta.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sajal Ali (@sajalaly)

The celebrity has proven herself as one of the most talented and versatile actors in Pakistan showbiz with her portrayal of diverse characters throughout her career.

She has worked in superhit serials, telefilms and movies namely Quddusi Sahab Ki Bewah, Kahani Aik Raat Ki, Sannata, Qudrat, Chup Raho, Noor ul Ain and Khel Khel Mein.

The actor married fellow actor Ahad Raza Mir in 2020.

