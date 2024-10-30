web analytics
VIDEO: Sindh bureaucrat’s son threatens police during snap-checking

By Web Desk
HYDERABAD:  The son of Sindh Chief Minister’s Private Secretary, Saleem Bajari, allegedly humiliated and abused police officers when he was stopped for snap-checking in Hyderabad.

According to details, the police signaled the young man to stop his vehicle during routine checking. The young man claiming to be Saleem Bajari’s son became hostile when he was told to stop.

The young man hurled abuses and insults at the police officers, saying, “I’ll gouge out your eyes” and “You’re my servant.”

“I’m an ASI (Assistant Sub-Inspectors), show some respect when talking to me,” the police officer told the young man.

When asked to provide identification, the young man refused, stating, “You don’t need to know my name.”

“People like you cannot stop us. I ride around with four Assistant Sub-Inspectors in my car,” the young man said.

“You don’t know who I am. I’m Saleem Bajari’s son. How dare you stop my car?.”

