VIRAL: Salman Khan drives around auto-rickshaw in  Panvel

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan amused his fans with yet another antic as he drove around an auto-rickshaw in Panvel.

‘Tiger Zinda Hai’ star who is currently spending some quality time at his Panvel farmhouse, celebrated his 56th birthday earlier this week with close friends and family in attendance.

Khan manages to keep his fans entertained at all times, when not the films, its the witty antics by the actor that do the job. With the latest outing being the same, the ‘Kick’ star has left millions of fans amused with his simplicity and ease, as he drove around an auto-rickshaw in Panvel.

The video shared by the Indian paparazzi account on the photo and video sharing site Instagram, sees the Bollywood superstar dressed casually in shorts and a T-shirt, paired with a cap, as he ditches his car and opted for an auto-rickshaw instead to drive around in the distant city. His act has left many witnesses excited and amused simultaneously.

Earlier in the past weekend, Khan got bitten by a non-venomous snake at his Panvel farmhouse, just before the birthday celebration. He was rushed to a hospital in Kamothe, Navi Mumbai, where he was kept under observation for three hours.

Later, the ‘Dabangg’ actor interacted with media on his 56th birthday, outside the Panvel farmhouse, and spilled some beans on his upcoming releases, including ‘Tiger 3’ and sequels to ‘Bajrangi Bhaijan’ and ‘No Entry’.

