Salman Khan from ‘Tere Naam’ enjoys Aishwarya Rai’s tuneless singing in viral edit: Watch

A viral edited video of Radhe Mohan aka Salman Khan from ‘Tere Naam’ enjoying the tuneless singing of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan draws hilarious reactions from social users.

An edited clip of former couple Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was posted on an Instagram page earlier this week.

The snippet sees an old promotional appearance of the ‘Ponniyin Selvan’ actor with Chandrachur Singh, where she inharmoniously crooned a few lines of her track ‘Meri Sanson Mei Basa’ from the Bollywood title ‘Aur Pyaar Ho Gaya’ (1997) with Bobby Deol.

The social user modified the video with a scene of Khan from his superhit movie ‘Tere Naam’ (2003) and fans are all for this ‘ultimate collab’.

The video is a hit on social media and received over 2.9 million views on Instagram. Reacting to the viral post, an Instagrammer wrote, “Real love hai shayad bhai ka isliye shadi nahi ki, (His love is real therefore he is still unmarried).”

“Mard sir apni pasand ki ladki ki besuri aawaj sun sakta hai, (A man can only hear the inharmonious voice of the girl he loves),” another commented.

“She lost a diamond,” someone pointed out.

One of the keyboard warriors also took a dig at Neha Kakkar and quipped, “She sing better than neha Kakkar.”

It is pertinent to mention that the ‘Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam’ duo was once the most talked-about couple of Bollywood while being in a brief relationship. They later parted ways in 2001.

Aish went on to marry Abhishek Bachchan in 2007 while Khan is still one of the most eligible bachelors of B-Town.

